DragonX earn decisive win over Gen.G in LCK Summer Split

DRX seem to be the strongest team at the start of the split.

DragonX won another series against Gen.G earlier today in the first week of the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

This is the fourth matchup DRX have won against Gen.G this season, with only one loss in the Mid-Season Cup’s tiebreaker match last month.

Despite high expectations, DRX didn’t show any signs of feeling the pressure in this League of Legends series. They rolled through the first game and kept smiling even after losing the second game. They remained focused in the last game and grabbed the 2-1 series victory.

Support Keria had great performances once again and mid laner Chovy won the MVP title in both games that DRX won. All of DRX’s players looked particularly decisive in the first game of the series, though.

On the other side of the Rift, Gen.G showed great versatility in this match by taking both scaling and early compositions depending on the game. Top laner Rascal picked Malphite to counter Doran’s Wukong in the second game, which proved to be successful both in the lane and in teamfights. Life’s Braum executed deadly combos with his teammates’ ultimates and Gen.G punished every mistake from DRX, which led to a game two victory.

Gen.G started this Summer Split with a tough loss, but they’ll try to turn things around in their upcoming match against KT Rolster on Sunday, June 21.

DRX, on the other hand, look stronger than ever after their victory over defending champions T1 in their first match earlier this week.

“We took two wins in a row by taking down the strongest teams, T1 and Gen.G, so we have a really high confidence right now. I’m so proud of ourselves,” Chovy said in the post-match interview.

DRX will be the favorites in their next matchup against SANDBOX Gaming on June 25.