DragonX claim second place from T1 after defeating AFS in LCK’s Spring Split

DragonX have continued their now six-game winning streak by taking down Afreeca Freecs today in week eight of the 2020 LCK Spring Split. The team’s win pivots them to second place above T1, who have been on a slump lately after defeating Gen.G.

DragonX are looking great going into playoffs by winning most of their matches against top tier teams in recent weeks.

Thank you all for cheering! We are officially in 2nd place! We will practice hard and prepare our final game this spring against APK so that we can show youguys a fun match till the end! — DragonX 🏠 (@DRXGlobal) April 12, 2020

The first game was the bottom lane show. Veteran ADC Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, alongside rookie support Ryu “Keria” Min-Seok, dominated their lane with Varus and Morgana, respectively. With bot lane snowballed, DragonX secured an early Dragon Soul and all tower plates to give themselves a huge gold lead. AFS crumbled with no items, and DragonX closed out the game with no issues.

In the second game, AFS mid laner Kim “ALL IN” Tae-yang took over the game with his Galio counter-pick. DragonX were unable to deal with him constantly teleporting on the map to help out his teammates and lost the game in 28 minutes.

After the loss in the second game, DragonX adapted their team composition and dealt properly with Galio for game three. The Aatrox mid lane pick was enough to contain Galio and stop him from snowballing his side lanes. Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon received MVP for this game and is leading the MVP board with 1,100 points.

The DragonX organization, formerly known as Kingzone DragonX, went through significant changes in the offseason. Deft is the only remaining player from the previous squad. Their top and mid laner are from the ex-Griffin roster, while their jungler and support are DragonX trainees who were promoted to the main roster after great performances during their trial period.

The new roster looks much stronger, which can be seen by their place in the standings. After sitting at the bottom of the barrel during the 2019 Summer Split in seventh place, DragonX are in second place now in the LCK standings. Keria is on par with former world champion supports, and his mage support plays are out of this world. His Morgana shuts down most compositions enemies pick and his synergy with Deft is extremely good.

DragonX have one remaining match in LCK’s Spring Split 2019 season. They will be facing APK Prince on April 14 at 7am CT. Tune in on the official LCK English broadcast channel to see their last match.