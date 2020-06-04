The doctor is in. Riot Games’ lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles has confirmed that Dr. Mundo will be the next League of Legends champion to get a visual and gameplay update.

In Riot’s latest Champion Roadmap, Reav3 said that the Dr. Mundo project is very early in development, and is scheduled for 2021. As a result, League players should expect a few more new champions in between the new marksman champion that will be releasing this year, and the Mundo rework.

Next week, the developers will be releasing more information on the rework, including details on the possible directions the team will be taking in terms of his gameplay, narrative, and art.

Dr. Mundo is one of the oldest champions in the game, having been released back in 2009. Because of this, he also has one of the more outdated models in the game. Hopefully, this rework is able to modernize the Madman of Zaun without losing the essence that made people love him in the first place.

Fans shouldn’t be too worried, though—Riot’s recent reworks of Fiddlesticks and Volibear have met relatively positive reviews across the League community. Both champions were voted by the global player base as the two champions they wanted to see updated last year, while Dr. Mundo sat as the lowest voted champion in the poll.

Riot also gave details on the three new champions that will be heading to League this year. All in all, there is plenty of new content headed your way in the coming months.