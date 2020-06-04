Whether you enjoy strategizing in the jungle, dominating your solo lane, or winning that two-versus-two matchup, Riot has a new champ for you.

Riot gave League of Legends fans a glimpse into three champions slated for a 2020 release, teasing the new additions in today’s dev blog post. With VGUs for Fiddlesticks and Volibear out of the way, devs can now focus on a “dreamy jungler, masked assassin, and thrill-seeking marksman.”

After nearly three years since the last true jungler was released (Kayn), Riot is finally bringing a new champ to the role. While League fans didn’t get any specifics, it’s apparent that the champion will blend deer and flower elements. But junglers can expect a mid-range skirmisher best at “frolicking in and out of the fray,” who likely will have a sleep ability.

The masked assassin seemingly has an internal struggle, with a presence inside that is “dark yet dormant.” They’ll be equipped with two weapons and likely have the conflict between both presences incorporated into their ability kit.

And it appears Riot’s taking a different approach to the AD carry role with their next bot laner.

“Does the idea of diving straight into the fray, firing a whirlwind of blades and bullets, then hopping back out with a sliver of health excite you?” Riot asked.

The marksman will seek danger and use comboing abilities to wipe out enemies and get out alive.

Fans can expect the jungler and assassin to release in a “big summer event coming next month.” But the marksman will probably come out later this year, along with a “sensational mage” and an “ultra-heavy tank support.”