Dr. Mundo rework news leaked via official Brazillian dev blog

A scheduled post on Dr. Mundo’s upcoming visual gameplay update was unexpectedly released ahead of time on League of Legends‘ official Brazilian site, detailing the champion’s various visual upgrades.

The team behind Mundo’s rework outlined the three main objectives regarding Mundo’s rework: updating his look to better fit League‘s recent art style, enhancing his base skill kit but retaining his bulkiness, and to keep him as a simple champion to play.

Emphasis was placed on making the character more dynamic and having more layers of personality. While Mundo is clearly terrifying as a crazed, brutal, and sadistic “doctor”, he’s also a semi-living, walking caricature, as evidenced by his new tower attacking animation.

Image via Riot Games

The simple champion also had simple effects, and effort has been made to made his transformation more bombastic than before. Now, his chemically-enhanced rage renders him big enough to easily burst out of his clothing, and bathed in an unhealthy, sickly green glow.

Image via Riot Games

The Rageborn Mundo skin was also showcased, with the Doctor proudly showing off his new hairstyle and a lighter, more streamlined set of armor.

Image via Riot Games

Dr. Mundo will continue his mindless rampage and practice, and it seems like he’ll only look more stunning than ever doing so.