Doublelift reveals TSM tried to sue him for bad-mouthing Reginald

In a recent stream, former League of Legends pro Doublelift talked about the fresh accusations aimed at TSM by the Washington Post and revealed that the esports team tried to sue him for disparagement.

Doublelift went through CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh’s response to the allegations on TSM’s subreddit. After calling out the org’s CEO for addressing only one paragraph of the Washington Post report, Doublelift said that Reginald is probably “sitting there with his team of lawyers right now, watching my stream, asking his lawyers if it’s viable to sue me for fucking disparagement over this stream I’m doing now.”

While on the subject, Doublelift admitted that TSM had tried to sue him in the past after he claimed in November 2021 that Reginald was a bully that verbally assaulted players and made them break down “because of how badly they were getting berated.”

“I still have the letter of when he threatened to sue me for the first time,” Doublelift said on his stream. “I called him out for being a bully, who silences like the voices of his like underlings, and then he tries to threaten to sue me for disparaging his company.”

Doublelift went on to say that he had a talk with his own lawyers about whether he could really be sued for “liquidated damages.” Doublelift said that “usually, the guy will threaten to sue you to shut you up.” The former player explained that he eventually decided to keep quiet because he had already made his point.

On May 4, KC “Woodbuck” Woods, TSM’s former League of Legends coach, spoke out about the esports org as well. He said he was paid an “equivalent of $42k a year,” was hired as an independent contractor, and was “made to feel guilty” anytime he tried to take a short break during his 16-year workdays.