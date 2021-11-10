Doublelift claims Reginald verbally assaulted players, made them break down ‘because of how badly they were getting berated’

"He's like a bully who gets away with being a bad person because he's powerful, because people are afraid to stand up to him, and that's what I'm sick of."

The drama between two of North American League of Legends’ most iconic figures continued today when Doublelift once again talked about TSM’s Andy “Reginald” Dinh and his treatment of players in his organization. The former pro AD carry claimed on his stream that the team CEO has verbally assaulted members of his organization to the point where people were driven to tears.

“People don’t like working with him,” Doublelift said. “He’s like a bully who gets away with being a bad person because he’s powerful, because people are afraid to stand up to him, and that’s what I’m sick of. When I was talking to my friends last night on Discord, that’s what I realized.”

This statement was made in response to Reginald’s recent Reddit post about this past year and the troubles TSM faced throughout the 2020 offseason. The CEO said that although he acknowledges Doublelift’s talent, he “is difficult to work with” and his hesitation toward playing and retiring put the entire organization in an awkward position for 2021.

Related: TSM Reginald: “Despite his skill, [Doublelift] is difficult to work with and his teammates and staff on multiple teams in the past have chosen to remove him because of it“

Doublelift, on the other hand, explained that he’s tired of watching people avoid confrontations with Reginald because they think “it’s in everyone’s best interests to not get in his way.” The 28-year-old also called out Reginald’s lack of “respect and human decency” when he deals with certain people or players on the team.

Afterward, Doublelift claimed that Reginald has made multiple players cry during their time with TSM. “You’d be very fucking surprised at how many of your favorite familiar faces in the LCS [had a] legit mental breakdown because of how badly they were getting berated—how badly they were just getting verbally assaulted,” he told his viewers.

The former pro-turned-streamer compared the situation to a TV show where a class bully torments his fellow students at a boarding school, but he gets away with it because his father is the principal. Doublelift did say, though, that he’s glad people are “opening their eyes” when it comes to Reginald’s behavior toward others.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.