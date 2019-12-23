Doublelift explains why it’s hard to transition from playing mid lane to ADC

Team Liquid’s Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng is one of the best AD carries to ever play League of Legends, but he recently admitted that switching roles from being a mid laner to a bottom laner would be hard since the former has to do so much more than the latter throughout a game.

During his stream, some viewers pointed out that G2 Esports’ talented mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Winther was having a hard time playing as an ADC, as shown by his latest match history. Doublelift had a good explanation for this possible slump, though.

“As a mid laner, you’re actually using your brain non-stop,” Doublelift said. “I think Caps might be running it down because he’s trying to do too much. He doesn’t realize that he’s just an AD carry.”

He explained that mid laners are responsible for many things throughout the game and have to make big decisions in every stage of the match, whether it’s roaming, going for a solo kill, or helping set up for an objective. ADC players, on the other hand, don’t really have to do much during the early stages of the game.

Related: Doublelift: “There’s a zero percent chance Dota has more mechanical skill ceiling than League”

Doublelift said that AD carries “wait for your support to babysit you until you’re strong.” There isn’t any decision-making involved with the role, according to the 26-year old veteran. He said ADC players only have to worry about small things, like trading, farming, and running away from ganks. In his words, the role is like “placing the square block in the square hole,” which is a funny, yet accurate, statement.

Caps might be trying to do mid laner things in an ADC’s body, which will only lead to many unneeded deaths. Sometimes, doing less is more as a bottom laner, which Caps will need to learn before the 2020 season begins on Tuesday, Jan. 7.