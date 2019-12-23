Doublelift: “There’s a zero percent chance Dota has more mechanical skill ceiling than League”

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Dota 2 and League of Legends are two of the most popular MOBAs in the world, but popular Team Liquid AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng thinks that Riot Games’ developed title has a much higher skill ceiling than its Valve counterpart.

“I’d say Dota has more to learn than League when it comes to build diversity, champion pool diversity, [and] map plays,” Doublelift said during a recent stream. “But mechanically, no—there’s a zero percent chance Dota has more mechanical skill ceiling than League.”

The 26-year-old mentioned a few reasons for his thoughts, including Dota‘s unusual character turn speed, built-in lag, the lack of skillshots, and the lack of dashes and abilities. He also said that Dota has plenty of click stuns and targeted abilities, but even though players have more buttons, the game doesn’t require as high of a mechanical skill set as League.

Doublelift also said, however, that Dota requires a different set of skills. League is one of the most mechanically-intensive MOBAs due to the large number of skillshot-based champions and the handful of champs with plenty of mobility. The newest champions have been getting a lot more complicated with their kits too, which has led to an even bigger learning curve for any new League players trying to get into the game.

Doublelift said that he never truly wanted to go pro in Dota, even though he was a pretty good player who “shitstomped every pub he went into.” Instead, the veteran ADC will try to capture the eighth LCS championship of his career next year.