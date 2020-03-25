Doublelift, Chovy, Deft among the 10 players Svenskeren would’ve stayed on Cloud9 to play with

Former League of Legends pro IWillDominate revealed the 10 players that Evil Geniuses’ star jungler Svenskeren said he would’ve remained on Cloud9 to compete with on The Crackdown podcast today.

The list had a few familiar North American mainstays and a handful of Korean superstars. Sven’s list also didn’t feature any European players among his top 10. Here are all of the players who were reportedly on Sven’s list:

Screengrab via IWillDominate

Some of the names on the list are huge, like DragonX’s mid lane phenom Chovy. The 19-year-old made a name for himself after tearing up the LCK during his first two years as a pro and he quickly became one of the best mid laners in the world. After ending his contract with Griffin, he was one of the hottest names on the free agent market.

Another surprising name to see on a list mainly filled with Korean powerhouses is Team Liquid’s star ADC, Doublelift. Svenskeren and Doublelift both spent a ton of time together in 2016 and 2017 on TSM. It’s clear that the 24-year-old jungler enjoyed playing alongside Doublelift during their time together.

One other detail to point out on Svenskeren’s list is the surprising amount of top laners, including Nuguri, Impact, and Ssumday. C9’s current top laner, Licorice, has been one of the most consistent players in the league and has been a staple for the team since he joined the organization in 2016.

Impact and Ssumday both had amazing years in 2019, so it makes sense from a talent standpoint why Sven would’ve been happy to stay with C9 if the org picked them up. But there’s no denying that Licorice has also been one of the best top laners in the LCS.

Ultimately, C9 wasn’t able to acquire any of the talent Svenskeren wanted. This, combined with Sven’s desire to be the main jungler for a team, eventually led to his departure alongside Zeyzal and Kumo. Now, the trio looks to write their own history with Evil Geniuses while C9 tries to capture its first LCS championship since 2014.