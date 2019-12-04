Doran joins DragonX

Former Griffin top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon has joined DragonX, the organization confirmed today.

Doran shared playing time with Griffin top laner Choi “Sword” Sung-won throughout the 2019 season as part of a six-man roster. In the latter stages of the summer split, Doran took the starting position but was promptly replaced by Sword at the world championships.

While Doran didn’t win the LCK with Griffin, he placed a respectable second place in his debut year of League of Legends. After ongoing controversy and contract mismanagement with the team, though, Doran, as well as multiple members of the lineup, parted ways with the organization.

Doran will now join DragonX next to ADC Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and newly-promoted trainee support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok and jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeont. Former Griffin mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon is also rumored to join the team.

With the addition of Doran, and potentially Chovy, DragonX appears to be one of the strongest teams going into the 2020 LCK season. They’re essentially a beefier version of Griffin, combined with rookie talent, and prowess in the bot lane.