Doinb can’t believe this LoL champion is still enabled following game-breaking bug 

Former League of Legends world champion Kim “Doinb” Tae-sangen countered a game-breaking bug on May 7, leading to him being booted out of Summoner’s Rift.

The streamer was warned of the Azir bug by his chat moments before it happened. The Korean player was incredulous at first, but he soon changed his mind.

Doinb went streaming yesterday.



Chat: "Using WEQ with Azir will get the game to crash."



Doinb: "It will let your game go boom? How is that possible? I don't believe it, Chat"



Then he played Azir, using WEQ, then got the game crashed.



Doinb: "And the game just…disappeared?… pic.twitter.com/iRZZVuQywz — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) May 8, 2023

Doinb jumped into flex queue with a couple of his friends and picked Azir. While everything was going well until the 24-minute mark, he decided to perform a W-E-Q combo, which, according to his chat, triggered the bug.

As soon as the champion performed the combo, Doinb’s screen froze and crashed the game entirely, with his teammates also getting affected by the bug.

Without knowing what to do, the former world champion quit the game, only to realize that it wasn’t registered in his match history. “And the game… just disappeared like that?” he said in disbelief.

One of his teammates mentioned the bug could be easily exploited by players, especially when losing the game. “Just play Azir every game, and when you are losing, spam W-E-Q,” he said. Since the bug cancels the match history, the player piloting Azir would never count their losses.

While it hasn’t been concerned how often the bug occurs, it seems like the trigger is Azir’s combo. At the moment, the champion is still enabled on the live servers.