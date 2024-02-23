Category:
Does Nikola Jokic play League of Legends? Answered

The Nuggets star loves to spend some time on the Rift.
Michael Kelly
Feb 23, 2024
Nikola Jokic and Jarrett Allen at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
Photo by Erik Drost via Wikimedia Commons

It’s always cool to see a modern celebrity admit their love of video games. And recently, League of Legends players got a look at the in-game preferences of one of the biggest stars to play their game.

Nikola Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, recently confirmed that he not only plays League but has a preference for a certain position and champions. Here’s what we know about Jokic and his adventures on Summoner’s Rift in League.

Does Jokic play LoL? Role, champions, more

Jokic revealed during the 2022-23 NBA season that he plays League, but it wasn’t until February 2024 that the All-Star center divulged information regarding his favorite champions and position to play on the Rift. 

In a press scrum before the All-Star Game last weekend, Jokic was asked who he is currently playing in League by a reporter from FanDuel, to which the MVP responded that he’s maining top lane and is currently spending a lot of time playing Urgot and Illaoi.

Among NBA fans, Jokic’s off-the-court activities have always been at the center of conversations, and he’s even made references to his love of gaming in the past, but it wasn’t until this interaction earlier this month that he went into full detail surrounding his preferences in League

Other notable modern athletes who have a history of playing League include former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe, as well as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Gordon Hayward, who had an inspiring animated feature created about him by Riot Games following a 2017 leg injury. In the mid-to-late-2010s, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Rick Fox very famously owned a League team, Echo Fox, which competed in the LCS until the organization was disbanded in 2019. 

Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others.