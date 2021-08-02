Divine Sunderer, Goredrinker overshadow Mythic items for bruisers, contrary to Riot’s plan to have build diversity

These two items combined have a pickrate of five items over Stridebreaker and Trinity Force.

Riot’s item rework during the offseason had one clear goal in mind–to make builds more diverse and avoid situations where champions could buy the same items. While the idea seemed great in theory, in practice, some items have clearly outpaced their counterparts.

Divine Sunderer and Goredrinker have been the most picked items for bruisers in the top, middle, and jungle roles. Divine Sunderer has a pick rate of 10.4 percent according to stats website leaguegraphs.com. Goredrinker comes second with a pick rate of 8.8 percent.

Other bruiser items such as Stridebreaker and Trinity Force fall short on bruiser’s preferences. Stridebreaker went through significant changes, losing the dash after the item helped propel immobile fighters to overpowered, having only a 2.1 percent pick rate. Trinity Force is not seen as a good Mythic item to rush with lackluster effects and stats, having only a 1.3 percent pick rate.

Bruisers aren’t the only ones affected by this, since support champions have lackluster choices as well. Most tanky supports go for Locket of the Iron Solari since there are no other utility-oriented alternatives that would make them tanky. Engage supports or enchanters usually go for Shurelya’s Battlesong due to its powerful movement speed buff that cannot be replicated by going for other items.

It’s unclear when more Mythic items will arrive on the Rift. But for now, all we can say is that the item rework hasn’t reached the intended goal of having more diverse builds. Most champions are still rushing the same items as before, except this time they’re called Mythic and give a nice stat bonus for other completed Legendary items.

