DisguisedToast destroys opposing TFT board with a Blademaster-Statikk Shiv combo on Lucian

Many Teamfight Tactics players are on the hunt for the next best combination of units and items, but popular streamer Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang seems to always be ahead of the curve. An he recently found another amazing composition that stunned his viewers during one of his streams.

Toast explained his thought process pretty well, right before the ensuing battle. First, his hypercarry Lucian had a 50 percent chance to auto-attack the entire opposing team due to a full Gunslingers buff. A Blade of the Ruined King also allowed Lucian to be a Blademaster, which gives Lucian a 35 percent chance to attack an extra time. These auto-attacks would also activate the two Statikk Shiv’s. Here are his results:

7.5K damage in two seconds? Clip of DisguisedToast Playing Teamfight Tactics – Clipped by Digityler

The combination was deadly—with all the different class buffs and item buffs piled onto Lucian, his auto-attacks dealt a massive amount of damage to the entire enemy team. The battle didn’t last that long, as Toast ended up doing 7,518 damage in less that four seconds.

This isn’t the first time that Toast has found some kind of broken combination in TFT. He was one of the first streamers to play a hypercarry Blitzcrank build that helped him win a game and also played a broken hypercarry Sejuani build that would permanently freeze an opposing team.

It is widely known that Toast is one of the best TFT players in the world, while also remaining one of the most unique. His penchant for deviating from normal builds and trying out new compositions makes him one of the more exciting streamers to watch. It will be interesting to see what kind of combo he figures out next.