Dignitas signs Soligo and FakeGod to LCS starting roster

After remaining relatively quiet during the 2020 League of Legends offseason, Dignitas finally confirmed today that former 100 Thieves Academy players Soligo and FakeGod will be joining the team for the 2021 season.

This past year was lackluster for Dignitas, who finished in the bottom half of the standings in the LCS Spring and Summer Splits. They also ended the year with a 5-13 record and were promptly eliminated from the playoffs in a sweep by the eventual champions, TSM.

When the offseason began, the team doubled down on Dardoch by signing him to a deal that expires in 2022. The team also parted ways with V1PER, Fenix, and Johnsun, freeing multiple spots on the org’s main roster.

Soligo last played for 100 Thieves Academy. He had the fourth-highest KDA and the fourth-most assists of any Academy mid laner during the 2020 Summer Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir. His teammate, FakeGod, had the third-most kills of any top laner but had the fourth-most deaths in his role too.

Overall, both players have shown glimpses of greatness that could flourish under the bright lights of the LCS. They’re joining Dardoch and Aphromoo, two veterans of the League scene who can help them adjust to the role of a true LCS starter.

Now, Dignitas only needs to find a new starting ADC to round out its roster for the new year. The team does have Academy marksman Neo available, but it’s unknown if Dignitas will promote him to the main lineup any time soon.

