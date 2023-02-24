Dignitas’ new starting AD carry Tomo now has same amount of kills as Spawn in 8 less games

After an intense back-and-forth affair against Evil Geniuses, Team Dignitas’ League of Legends roster finally picked up its first win of the 2023 LCS Spring Split. It was also extra meaningful for the team’s newly-promoted AD carry Tomo, who made a huge contribution.

Over the course of the 36-minute match, the 22-year-old Academy mainstay collected six kills, along with five assists and only a single death on Lucian. This also means he’s already tied Dignitas’ previous marksman Trevor “Spawn” Kerr-Taylor, who had six kills over the course of nine League appearances.

Spawn also led all LCS marksmen with 27 deaths throughout his time in the league, participated in only 37.8 percent on his team’s total kills, and had the lowest damage numbers in his role, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. The Canadian was never able to truly find his comfort zone after the team slid to a disappointing 0-9 start since the entire team was struggling to get their footing alongside him.

Tomo did make a few mistakes, including getting caught during a pivotal moment in the later stages of the game, but he held his own against one of the best bot lane duos in the North American league. He also stayed relatively aggressive and stepped forward during multiple critical teamfights without any semblance of fear.

His positioning wasn’t perfect, but his willingness to attack was key for Dignitas as they battled back from the brink of defeat—although a game-saving Azir shuffle from veteran mid laner Jensen also helped tremendously.

Tomo will, however, need to continue honing that aggression, so he can become a reliable late-game carry for a roster that must win every game moving forward.

Catch Tomo and the rest of Dignitas in action when week five of the 2023 LCS Spring Split begins tomorrow at 4pm CT.