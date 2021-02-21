Dignitas cut down TSM, secure tie for third after first LCS round-robin of 2021

After a convincing 28-minute affair today, Dignitas ended TSM’s hot streak and forced the League of Legends team into a share of third place heading into the halfway point of the 2021 LCS Spring Split.

Both teams came into this game as two of the hottest squads in the LCS. TSM entered the day on a six-game winning streak while Dignitas won four of their last five matches prior to today’s contest.

The fireworks kicked off early for Dignitas when Dardoch selected his 12th unique champion across Dignitas’ first 13 games, dating back to the Lock In tournament.

The early game was a back-and-forth affair, with the two teams tied in gold, towers, kills, and dragons heading into the 15-minute mark. But 23 minutes into the game, Dignitas forced a fight at the Baron pit, resulting in a stolen Baron from Dardoch and a four-for-two teamfight victory in favor of Dignitas.

Just one minute later, TSM turned their attention to the Mountain Drake, but Dardoch was able to make back-to-back objective steals, resulting in another teamfight victory for Dignitas. From there, the wind was knocked completely out of TSM’s sails, and Dignitas won the contest in convincing fashion just after the 28-minute mark. Dardoch led the way for Dignitas with his unorthodox Skarner pick, posting a final line score of 1/1/14 in his first performance on the champion since 2018.

With the first round-robin of the 2021 LCS season in the rearview mirror for both of these teams, Dignitas will march into the halfway point of the Spring Split with a record of 6-3 and, at the very least, a share of third place in the LCS.

As for TSM, the team’s winning streak might have been cut short, but the squad remains a force to be reckoned with. TSM will head into the second round-robin of the Spring Split having won six of their last seven games.

