Despite opening day loss, Doublelift snags LCS milestone in first game back on stage in 2 years

Doublelift got rudely welcomed back to the LCS stage in his return, but at least he grabbed a record for his troubles.

Just one game into his LCS comeback with 100 Thieves, Doublelift inked his name in the league’s history books once again. With his second kill of today’s game against Cloud9, he reached a total career mark of 2,100 kills, becoming the third player in LCS history to reach that number.

Unfortunately for Doublelift and 100 Thieves, the game ended in a loss. The defending LCS champions overpowered 100T in the mid-to-late game, claiming a Rift Herald that eventually broke the map wide open in C9’s favor and only snowballed their lead from there. Twenty minutes into the game, C9 held a gold advantage of 3,000, and the Thieves were unable to climb the mountain.

In the final minutes of the contest, C9 owned every corner of the map, making the game practically unplayable for 100 Thieves outside of attempts for desperation plays. The game ended with an incredibly lopsided score of 25-8 in the kill department, while C9’s gold advantage sat at 9,000 by the time 100 Thieves’ Nexus went down.

Doublelift earned his milestone kill during the final minute of the game after it had appeared throughout the majority of it that he’d have to wait until tomorrow to eclipse the 2,100 mark.

The only other players to hit the 2,100 threshold are longtime LCS AD carry WildTurtle (who is playing for TSM’s NACL squad this year), and Doublelift’s once-again-teammate, Bjergsen. Bjergsen holds the all-time record for career kills among all LCS players, coming into this season with a total of 2,290. After grabbing three kills against C9 today, Bjergsen currently sits with a total of 2,293.

Doublelift would have to heavily outpace Bjergsen throughout the course of the 2023 season to surpass him on the career kill leaderboard list this year. Unless Doublelift plays a full season without Bjergsen in the league like Bjerg did in 2022, it’s likely that the standings on the career kill leaderboard will hold for the time being.

Doublelift and the rest of the new-look 100 Thieves lineup will have another chance to pick up their first win of the season against Immortals tomorrow, Jan. 27.