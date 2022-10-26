This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



According to DWG KIA bot laner Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil, there’s one person to blame for his team’s loss to Gen.G in the quarterfinals of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

The player admitted the defeat was mostly down to him because he wasn’t able to counter Yuumi in the first two games of the best-of-five series.

“Our counter to Yuumi was Lucian. We were hoping that would happen, letting them take Yuumi and so we could play Lucian. Turned out that Gen.G kind of knows how to snowball really fast with Yuumi,” deokdam said in an interview with Dexerto.

In the first two games of the series, DWG KIA prioritized Lucian and Nami for deokdam and his lane partner, Kellin. They faced Miss Fortune and Yuumi from Gen.G’s bot lane but weren’t able to overpower the popular duo, leading to a 0-2 deficit

Deokdam said he appreciates his team’s “belief” in his abilities, but he put the losses at Worlds and in the regular season on his shoulders. “My teammates and coaching staff trusted me, so they set up a playstyle and strategy where I could be the main character. But… both in the regular split and at Worlds, my performance in terms of execution was not on point,” he said.

Nevertheless, deokdam owned up to his mistakes and said DWG KIA are going back “to the drawing board” ahead of the 2023 season.

As for Gen.G, they have advanced to the semifinals of Worlds 2022. They’ll face DRX on Sunday, Oct. 30 for a spot in the finals.