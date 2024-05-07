Defending MSI champion claims Western LoL teams have stepped up their game 

The Bracket Stage of the Mid-Season Invitational 2024 begins on May 7 with Team Liquid facing Top Esports. The top laner of Top Esports, 369, believes Western teams have improved compared to last year.

In 2023, 369 was part of JD Gaming, with whom he won MSI that year. During their journey, Golden Guardians were the only Western team they defeated. However, the top laner claims he has been observing their gameplay and preparing thoroughly for matches against them at MSI 2024, since Western teams apparently have stepped up their game.

“Definitely, I think Western teams are way more powerful than last year. Personally, I’m definitely looking at them and feel pressure in my preparation against them. They have definitely stepped up after 2023,” 369 said in an interview with Sheep Esports.

369 believes Western teams are tiny bit better. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Top Esports and 369 have already tested one Western team, Fnatic. The two squads faced each other in the play-ins stage, with the European crew even managing to take a game off the Chinese representatives. In the end, though, 369 Top Esports sealed the series with a 2-1 victory.

Their next opponents are Team Liquid, who will make their debut at MSI 2024. With FlyQuest bombing out early from the tournament, the hopes of North American fans rest on Liquid’s shoulders. In the game against Chinese runner-ups, the NA side is definitely seen as an underdog.

At least two more clashes between Western and Eastern teams are on their way at MSI 2024. On Wednesday, Fnatic will face Korean champions Gen.G in their opening game of the Bracket Stage. G2 Esports follows on Friday in a match against T1. Given the tournament consists of the lower bracket, there are possible other matchups on the line, including ones between Europe and North America.

