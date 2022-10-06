Welcome to prime time: Day one of Worlds 2022 groups has some of the best on-paper League matchups of the year

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



If you’ve been waiting to see the best League of Legends teams battle on Summoner’s Rift, then you better set your schedules for when the 2022 World Championship hits the Big Apple.

The first day of the tournament’s group stage is filled with incredible matchups from start to finish and should keep every supporter on the edge of their seats, whether you’re screaming in the stands at the Hulu Theater in New York City or watching along at home on the various streaming broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube.

The schedule for the first day of groups on Oct. 7 includes matchups between:

Cloud9 vs. Fnatic

G2 Esports vs. DWG KIA

CFO Flying Oyster vs. 100 Thieves

JD Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

T1 vs. Edward Gaming

Gen.G vs. Royal Never Give Up

To start off the day, we get to add another chapter in the perpetual rivalry between Europe and North America when C9 take on Fnatic. Two of the most storied organizations in Western history will collide once more. The last time these two teams stepped onto a stage together was back in 2018 when they faced off during the semifinals of that year’s Worlds.

Afterward, we get to watch Caps and Jankos take on Canyon and ShowMaker in a battle between two of the most iconic teams in the esport. G2 have been one of the most successful Western League teams during international play and DAMWON KIA are former world champions. They still have some of the best players in the world and this should be an explosive match from start to finish.

Speaking of explosive, JD Gaming and Evil Geniuses should be a firecracker of a matchup as well since the reigning LPL champs were the most aggressive team in the LPL by far with almost a kill a minute during the 2022 Summer Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir. With EG’s confident squad looking to prove themselves against tougher talent, this matchup should be a perfect litmus test for the roster and their capabilities.

Worlds wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from legendary mid laner Faker. He and the rest of T1’s young, star-laden roster are ready to capture another title, but they have a tough first game ahead with Edward Gaming looking to defend their crown against all contenders.

You can watch all the action when the Worlds 2022 group stage begins on Friday, Oct. 7.