Darius, Jinx, and Talon smacked by nerf hammer, Yuumi expecting buffs in League Patch 11.10 preview

It seems like a few outliers have caught Riot’s eye.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the full buff and nerf list in today’s Patch 11.10 preview. And while players can expect some jungle changes that will increase the role’s accessibility, there’s also a good amount of champs getting tweaked.

Slightly lighter patch on the champ side with a lot of focus on the jungle accessibility changes. More details/tentative changes coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LwjhL6DqSA — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 3, 2021

The upcoming patch will target several overpowered champions dominating the Rift, like Darius, Jinx, and Talon. Darius has been absolutely oppressive in the top lane, sporting a 51.62-percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above, according to u.gg. The Hand of Noxus received some nerfs to his Hemorrhage earlier in the season, reducing its bonus attack damage in Patch 11.2. Riot may want to further nerf his passive or perhaps clip his base stats a bit to make laning against him a fairer experience.

After a couple of much-needed buffs earlier in the season, Jinx elbowed her way into the meta—and now she won’t let go. The AD carry has a 52.35-percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above and, with the help of Kraken Slayer, she absolutely deletes her opponents. Riot may want to limit her attack speed so that she doesn’t proc Kraken’s Bring It Down passive as often, which deals bonus true damage every third attack.

And the ever-roaming Talon is assassinating his way onto the nerf list. With upward of a 52-percent win rate in higher ranks, the champion is clearly ahead of the curve. Being able to roam and help all lanes, while claiming a few kills, has always been a balancing issue. And it appears Riot might have to target his burst, providing some counterplay for squishier targets.

Yuumi made her way onto the buff list, though, exciting support mains who might enjoy kicking back and relaxing while laning. The Magical Cat does hover around a 48-percent win rate, so Riot might consider improving the healing she does to allies.

Galio, Thresh, Bard, and Katarina are also on Riot’s hit list for nerfs. And Irelia, Kennen, Kayle, Lux, and Zyra round out the buff list. But the patch preview is tentative and liable to change before hitting the live servers.

Patch 11.10 is set to go live on Wednesday, May 12, according to the official League patch schedule.

