Viego, Runeterra's very own supervillain, is making his League debut in Patch 11.2.

Viego, the Ruined King is finally showing his face in League of Legends Patch 11.2.

But aside from the new jungle champion, Riot is making a few changes to healing in the game’s latest patch.

Soraka, who had been wreaking havoc in solo queue, is getting taken down a notch, while champions like Aatrox and Olaf, who’s healing had gotten out of control, are receiving nerfs.

A slew of item changes is also in the cards for Patch 11.2 with Riot “opening the gateway” to more item diversity, depending on the state of the game. Tank Mythics—outside of Sunfire—are the main targets.

Here are the full notes for League Patch 11.2.

Champions

[New] Viego

Passive – Sovereign’s Domination

Viego can temporarily possess enemy champions he helps kill, healing for a portion of their max health. During possession, Viego’s items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities become those of his slain enemy’s, and he gains a free cast of his own ultimate, Heartbreaker. While possessing an enemy, Viego also gets bonus movement speed when moving toward enemy champions

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

Passive : Viego’s attacks deal a percent of the target’s current health as bonus damage on-hit. When Viego attacks an enemy he recently hit with an ability, the attack strikes twice. The second strike siphons health from the target instead of dealing regular damage, but still applies on-hit effects and can critically strike. This passive is maintained during possession

: Viego’s attacks deal a percent of the target’s current health as bonus damage on-hit. When Viego attacks an enemy he recently hit with an ability, the attack strikes twice. The second strike siphons health from the target instead of dealing regular damage, but still applies on-hit effects and can critically strike. This passive is maintained during possession Active: Viego stabs forward with his blade, damaging all enemies hit

W – Spectral Maw

Viego charges up and then dashes forward, hurling a blast of mist that stuns and damages the first enemy hit. Stun duration and mist range increase with charge time, damage and dash range don’t

E – Harrowed Path

Viego spreads a wave of Black Mist around a nearby wall. While in the mist, Viego becomes Camouflaged and gains Attack Speed and Movement Speed

R – Heartbreaker

Viego discards any bodies he is currently possessing and teleports forward, attacking the enemy champion in range with the lowest percent health and dealing bonus damage based on their missing health. Other enemies in range are knocked away

Akali

Image via Riot Games

Q – Five Point Strike

Cost: 120/110/100/90/80 energy to 120/115/110/105/100 energy

Azir

Image via Riot Games

Q – Shifting Sands

Cooldown: 15/13/11/9/7 seconds to 14/12/10/8/6 seconds

Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage growth: 2.88 to 3.3

Darius

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Hemorrhage

Noxian Mighty bonus attack damage: 30 to 230 to 20 to 205

Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Q – Infected Cleaver

Health refund on hit: 40 percent to 50 percent

Health refund on kill: 80 percent to 100 percent

E – Masochism

Bonus damage: 3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent of his maximum health to 4/4.5/5/5.5/6 percent of his maximum health

R – Sadism

Health regen: 50/75/100 percent maximum health to 60/85/110 percent maximum health

Elise

Image via Riot Games

Q – Venomous Bite

Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 to 70/105/140/175/210

Ivern

Image via Riot Games

Q – Triggerseed

Shield ratio: 90 percent AP to 80 percent AP

LeBlanc

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 92 to 97

Q – Sigil of Malice

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana

Maokai

Image via Riot Games

E – Sapling Toss

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Damage ratio: 1 percent per 100 AP to 0.8 percent per 100 AP

Nocturne

Image via Riot Games

Q – Duskbringer

Cooldown: 10 seconds to 8 seconds

R – Paranoia

Cooldown: 150/125/100 seconds to 140/115/90 seconds

Nunu

Image via Riot Games

Movement speed: 345 to 340

Health: 570 to 540

Aatrox

Image via Riot Games

E – Umbral Dash

[New]: Umbral Dash’s self-healing now increases to 26/32/28/44/50 percent during R – World Ender

R – World Ender

Self-healing: 50/75/100 percent to 30/45/60 percent

Olaf

Image via Riot Games

W – Vicious Strikes

Life steal: 14/16/18/20/22 percent to 16/18/20/22/24 percent

Healing amplification: 0 to 50 percent (based on missing health) to 0 to 33 percent (based on missing health)

Senna

Image via Riot Games

Attack speed ratio: 0.2 to 0.3

Passive – Absolution

Non-kill Mist Wraith drop chance: 22 percent to 28 percent

Gold from Mist Wraith: 3 to 8

Q – Piercing Darkness

Healing ratio: 25 percent AP to 40 percent AP

Damage ratio: 40 percent AD to 50 percent AD

Senna’s Q on enemy champions now adds a stack on Kraken Slayer (max one stack)

Shaco

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Backstab

Damage: 10 to 25 (level 1 to 18) to 20 to 35 (level 1 to 18)

Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Q – Starcall

Total rejuvenation heal: 50/60/70/80/90 to 50/65/80/95/110

W – Astral Infusion

Heal: 80/115/150/185/220 to 90/125/160/195/230

Heal ratio: 60 percent AP to 70 percent AP

Trundle

Image via Riot Games

Q – Chomp

Bonus damage ratio: 10/20/30/40/50 percent AD to 15/25/35/45/55 percent AD

W – Frozen Domain

Bonus attack speed: 20/40/60/80/100 percent to 30/50/70/90/110 percent

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Mana growth: 33 to 40

R – Chain of Corruption

Cooldown: 120/90/60 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds

Zoe

Image via Riot Games

W – Spell Thief

Minion spell shard drops now include: Randuin’s Omen, Locket of the Iron Solari, Turbo Chemtank, Shurelya’s Battlesong, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Goredrinker, Stridebreaker, and Prowler’s Claw

Minion spell shard drops no longer include: Redemption

Item shard bug fixes: Casting Zoe’s W – Spell Thief with a shard of an item in her inventory no longer causes that actual item to go on cooldown. Additionally, using an item with a damaging passive right after using its shard no longer causes the second instance to deal 0 damage

Items

Essence Reaver

Spellblade mana restore: 3 percent of maximum mana to 40 percent of mana from damage dealt from Spellblade (before damage reduction)

Galeforce

Cloudburst cooldown: 60 seconds to 90 seconds (applies to Ornn’s Typhoon as well)

Hextech Rocketbelt

Supersonic bonus movement speed: 50 percent for 2 seconds to 30 percent for 1.5 seconds

Imperial Mandate

Coordinated fire cooldown: Applies when an ally consumes the mark to initial application of slow/immobilize

Kraken Slayer

Kraken Slayer will now leverage those modifiers of the following champion abilities:

Aphelios: Severum Q – Onslaught

Katarina: R – Death Lotus

Urgot: R – Purge

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Health 350 to 200

Bonus movement speed: Shurelya’s no longer grants 5 percent movement speed

[New] Ability power: Shurelya’s now grants 40 AP

Base mana regen: 50 percent to 100 percent

Build path: Kindlegem + Faerie Charm + Winged Moonplate + 650 gold to Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 750g

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Fortify bonus armor and MR: 3 percent (max 15 percent) to 5 percent (max 25 percent)

Umbral Glaive

Total cost: 2800 gold to 2600 gold

Attack damage: 55 to 50

Build path: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 600 gold to Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 800 gold

Serpent’s Fang

Total cost: 2800 gold to 2600 gold

Attack damage: 60 to 55

Chempunk Chainsword

Total cost: 2700 to 2600 gold

Health: 200 to 150

Phantom Dancer

Build path: Zeal + Dagger + Dagger + 850 gold to Zeal + Dagger + Dagger + 950 gold

Attack speed: 40 percent to 45 percent

Runaan’s Hurricane

Build bath: Zeal + Dagger + Dagger + 850 gold to Zeal + Dagger + Dagger + 950 gold

Attack speed: 40 percent to 45 percent

Sunfire Aegis

Mythic passive: 5 ability haste per Legendary item to 5 percent tenacity and slow resist per Legendary item

Frostfire Gauntlet

Total cost: 3200 gold to 2800 gold

Build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Chain Vest + 850 gold to Bami’s Cinder + Cloth Armor + Null-Magic Mantle + 950 gold

Ability haste: 15 to 20

Armor: 50 to 25

Rimeforged Grasp (Ornn upgrade)

Armor: 65 to 40

Magic resist: 35 to 40

Ability haste: 20 to 25

Turbo Chemtank

Total cost: 3200 gold to 2800 gold

Build path: Bami’s Cinder + Cloth Armor + Negatron Cloak + 900 old to Bami’s Cinder + Cloth Armor + Null-Magic Mantle + 950 gold

Magic resist: 50 to 25

Ability haste: 15 to 20

Mythic passive: 5 percent tenacity and slow resist per Legendary item to 5 ability haste per Legendary item

Turbocharged Hexperiment (Ornn upgrade)

Magic resist: 65 to 40

Armor: 35 to 40

Ability haste: 20 to 25

In-game shop updates and bug fixes

Items purchased from a pre-saved Item Set will appear in the appropriate slots in which they were saved in the Collection tab

Blade of the Ruined King now correctly shows up in the Item Shop when the player filters for move speed items

Actions that automatically close the Item Shop will no longer cause players to be unable to cast abilities or Summoner Spells

Chempunk Chainsword’s cost has been corrected to the appropriate amount in the Item Shop

Fixed a crash when alt-tabbing (or changing resolutions) and then clicking the search field of the Item Shop

ARAM balance changes

11.2 buffs

Akali:+10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Annie: -5 percent damage dealt to Normal

Azir: +10 percent damage dealt to +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Ezreal: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +3percent damage taken

Master Yi: Normal to -3 percent damage taken

Nunu & Willump: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Rumble: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Sylas: Normal to -5percent damage taken

Tahm Kench: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Yorick: +3 percent damage dealt to Normal

11.2 nerfs

Ashe: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Corki: -3 percent damage taken to Normal

Elise: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Gragas: -5 percent damage taken to -3 percent damage taken

Kled: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage taken

Nasus: Normal to +5 percent damage taken

Rell: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Riven: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +3 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Yone: +3 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +3 percent damage dealt and -3 percent damage taken

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

League client: Eternals Progression no longer covers Honor Votes in the post-game lobby

League client: Cleaned up code to reduce the number of uncaught Javascript errors for an important plugin that launches prior to getting into Champ Select

Fixed an issue that required you to have to press Shift+Enter twice in order to say “gg wp” after the Nexus explodes

Soraka is no longer able to maintain increased move speed when a low-health Yuumi is attached to her

Fixed a bug where the Rift Herald would occasionally do 0 damage to a turret

Garen’s E – Judgment spin speed now properly accounts for the bonus Legendary item attack speed that Trinity Force’s Mythic passive grants

Lissandra’s R – Frozen Tomb no longer applies the Horizon Focus debuff to all enemies in its area of effect; now only debuffs the immobilized enemy

Udyr is no longer able to trigger Eclipse’s Ever Rising Moon with a single attack from Q – Tiger Stance or R – Phoenix Stance

After hitting an enemy with Pantheon’s spear from Grand Starfall, the slow debuff icon will now properly appear in the affected enemy’s buff bar

Runaan’s Hurricane no longer gives less attack speed than its item components combined

Descriptions of Umbral Glaive, Serpent’s Fang, and Chempunk Chainsword have been updated in the Collection tab

Fixed a bug where Zyra’s Horizon Focus’ debuff would reset if she has Scorch equipped

Fixed a bug where jungle items would be removed from the Recommended items tab if the player purchased a Refillable Potion

Fixed a bug where Smiting five times would not consume the jungle item, allowing the player to sell it for gold

Draven’s Q – Spinning Axe no longer generates more than the intended Tear of the Goddess mana charges

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Ruined Shyvana

Ruined Karma

Ruined Draven

Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin

Shan Hai Scrolls Cho’Gath

Shan Hai Scrolls Neeko

Shan Hai Scrolls Nautilus

Lunar Beast Viego

Chromas

Ruined Shyvana

Ruined Karma

Ruined Draven

Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin

Shan Hai Scrolls Cho’Gath

Shan Hai Scrolls Neeko

Shan Hai Scrolls Nautilus

Lunar Beast Viego

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.