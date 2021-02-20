Dardoch has selected 11 unique champions through Dignitas’ first 11 games

It’s been a unique start to the 2021 LCS season for Dignitas jungler Dardoch. The veteran has kicked off the season by picking 11 unique champions in his first 11 games on stage.

Over the course of the last month, Dardoch has selected Taliyah, Karthus, Nidalee, Lillia, Udyr, Dr. Mundo, Rengar, Hecarim, Kindred, and Kayn. Tonight, he added to his laundry list of picks with a Jarvan IV selection against FlyQuest.

On Jarvan, Dardoch helped Dignitas improve their regular-season record to 5-2 by posting an impressive 2/3/17 scoreline.

And while it might appear that the champion pool could be drying up, there’s still plenty of options left on the table for Dardoch to pick from should he choose to continue his streak of uniqueness. Other meta jungle champions, such as Gragas, Skarner and Graves, have yet to be picked by the Dignitas jungler.

Additionally, some more classic, tried and true choices—similar to tonight’s Jarvan IV pick—remain available considering how much experience he has with different champions. Picks like Elisei, Sejuani, and many others are always viable options for a tenured player like Dardoch, too.

Don’t expect Dardoch’s choices to thin out any time soon. Throughout his career, he has played 42 unique champions, so he’s used to doing this sort of thing.