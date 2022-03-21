Daniel Drakos tests positive for COVID-19, will miss first week of LEC playoffs

After a short break, the 2022 LEC Spring Split will return with the playoffs. The deciding phase of the competition is expected to begin on Friday, March 25. But during the first week of games, viewers won’t be hearing from Daniel Drakos due to the caster testing positive for COVID-19.

I tested positive for Covid this weekend so sadly I'll miss EUphoria and LEC this week. This also means the XL song will be delayed for a while, as my voice is in no shape to record vocals.



The symptoms aren't too bad but it still sucks to miss out on a week of playoffs. 😥 — Daniel Drakos (@DanielDrakos) March 21, 2022

Drakos is yet another member of the LEC talent that has tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022. Several weeks back, fellow caster Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont caught the virus.

COVID-19 has also disrupted other areas of professional League of Legends in recent months. With a surge of cases in South Korea, multiple teams have been forced to use substitutes in the LCK. The LPL has also moved to an online format to prevent the spread of the virus.

It’s not all bad news, though. The LCS recently announced that it will be well welcoming back a live audience for the 2022 Spring Split playoffs.

The 2022 LEC Spring Split playoffs start this Friday with a best-of-five between Rogue and Misfits Gaming.