LCS welcomes back live audiences for 2022 Spring Split playoffs at Los Angeles studio, tickets going on sale March 17

For the first time in two years, fans will be in attendance for some NA League action.

It’s been more than two years since League of Legends fans were last seen in the LCS Studio in Santa Monica, California due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that will change next month with the 2022 Spring Split playoffs. The league is finally opening its doors to the public with ticket sales to attend the postseason going on sale later this month.

Next week on Thursday, March 17, Riot Games will sell tickets to LCS Studio matches at $20 per person for general admission or $35 per person for front-row seats. The playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 2 with the first round of matches and there will finally be a live audience to add screams, cheers, and chants to elevate the atmosphere to new heights.

When attending a live League event, the health and safety of everyone in the building is still an important aspect that must be considered. As a result, anyone with a ticket to enter the LCS Studio will need to have their proof of vaccination status or provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the showing. Additionally, masked are required while indoors and will be provided should you forget one.

The last time fans were allowed at the studio was back in 2020, before the pandemic became widespread across the U.S. and beyond. Every single league in the world was forced to close its doors and play remotely, and even when some leagues had their players return to in-person competition, they had many rules in place to avoid any excess exposure to others. Fans weren’t allowed in person, either.

In the span of two years, North American fans saw a new team’s banner lifted in the LCS Studio with 100 Thieves winning its first championship, while Cloud9 won two Spring Split championships after waiting six long years to add something to the org’s trophy case. We’ve now entered a new era of competition with fresh challengers awaiting and there’s already a ton of electricity in the air as we barrel toward the postseason.

Get ready for some explosive LCS action when the playoffs begin next month.