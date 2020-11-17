DAMWON’s Nuguri and BeryL enter free agency

The two could remain with the team.

The top laner and support for Worlds champions DAMWON Gaming have entered free agency, the organization revealed today.

The contracts of Nuguri, considered to be the best League of Legends top laner in the world, and support player BeryL, have expired. The organization said in a statement it will seek to renew the contracts with both players.

Although both BeryL and Nuguri could leave DAMWON, both have the option to stay with the team. The pair have been a part of the organization for over two years and coming off of a world title-winning performance, it would take a sweet deal for either to give up on chances of repeating as champions with DAMWON.

안녕하세요. 담원게이밍과 'Nuguri' 장하권, 'BeryL' 조건희 선수와의 계약이 만료되었음을 알려드립니다. 오랜 시간 담원게이밍과 여정을 함께해주신 선수분들께 감사드립니다. pic.twitter.com/zHzJtHS9Cy — DWG_Official (@DamwonGaming) November 17, 2020

DAMWON revealed last week former SKT coach kkOma is set to join the team for the upcoming LCK season, which is set to begin in 2021. The 34-year-old coached ⁠Vici Gaming last year to an 11th-place finish.

Nuguri and BeryL were integral to the success of DAMWON Gaming’s first place finish at the World Championships this year and their dominating performance during the LCK. DAMWON defeated LPL team Suning in the grand finals in convincing fashion to bring the world title back to South Korea.

DAMWON’s three remaining players—Ghost, Showmaker, and Canyon—will remain with the team. Each player’s contract ends next year on Nov. 15 2021, according to the GCD. But both Flame and Hoit’s contracts have also expired today, according to the document.

