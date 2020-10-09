DAMWON Gaming and JDG qualify for the knockout stage at Worlds 2020

DAMWON Gaming and JDG have qualified for the knockout stage of League of Legends World Championship 2020 after taking down PSG Talon and Rogue respectively today.

While DAMWON was seen as the first seed to get out of Group B, the second place was undecided between either JDG or Rogue, however JDG took the edge by defeating Rogue two times to ensure that they get out of groups and advance to the next stage.

The next remaining matches of Group B will decide if there will be a tiebreaker for first place between DAMWON and JDG. The first seed should be important for either team to avoid the monster which is TOP Esports in Group D, who is one of the favorites to win this year’s World Championship.

Rogue’s and PSG Talon’s competitive season has ended this year. They were put in one of the strongest groups and both were seen as the dark horse who could take some games off DAMWON or JDG, however, they couldn’t live to those expectations and eventually got eliminated.

