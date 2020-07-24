Damwon dominate Sandbox Gaming in LCK Summer Split

Damwon Gaming secured another win today in the 2020 LCK Summer Split by taking down Sandbox Gaming 2-0.

Led by Nuguri and Showmaker in the solo lanes, Damwon dismantled SB in both games. Canyon and Nuguri secured the MVP awards after dominant performances on Nidalee (11/1/3) and Kennen (5/0/5), respectively.

2020 LCK SUMMER 2:0 VICTORY



캐니언 선수의 LCK 최초 정글러 펜타킬 기록과 함께, 담원게이밍이 화끈한 승리를 가져왔습니다!

앞으로도 팬분들의 열띤 응원과 함께 승승장구하는 모습만 보여드릴 수 있도록 하겠습니다.

잠시 후 진행될 퇴근길 라이브도 놓치지 마세요!#DWG_WIN #DAMWONGaming pic.twitter.com/1M04a06x6m — DWG_Official (@DamwonGaming) July 24, 2020

The first game was an absolute slaughter. DWG’s Canyon took over the game on Nidalee. He was invading, roaming, assisting his allies, and doing everything you’d want from a jungler. His performance was rewarded toward the end with the first pentakill by a jungler in LCK play.

SB tried to withstand the pressure from DWG’s aggression but every lane lost to the superior mechanical plays from DWG. Their only saving grace was FATE in the mid lane on Zoe, but he didn’t get far enough ahead to be able to put a stop to DWG’s dominance.

After securing all of the neutral objectives aside from one Ocean Drake and denying SB from taking a single turret, DWG closed out the game in dominant fashion.

In the second game, SB adjusted their draft and instantly took Nidalee out after Canyon’s performance on the champ in the first game. They picked three of the same champions from the first game, though, in Wukong, Lee Sin, and Nautilus—and the result was predictable.

DWG were prepared for these picks and had a counter in every lane, putting a stop to SB’s plan. DWG’s Pantheon support pick crushed SB’s hopes of equalizing the series. Pantheon’s roams to every lane were more than enough to stomp DWG’s opposition and secure a clear path to the 2-0 victory.

With this win, Damwon improve to 9-2 in the LCK Summer Split, while Sandbox drop to 4-7.

DWG will face DragonX on Thursday, July 30 at 7am CT in a battle for first place. You can tune in to the match on the official Riot Games LCK channel.