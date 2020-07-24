Damwon’s Canyon scores first pentakill by a jungler in LCK

Damwon Gaming is on fire in the 2020 LCK Summer Split. And today, Damwon’s Canyon became the first jungler to get a pentakill in LCK play, the LCK announced in the post-game interview.

Canyon used the power of Nidalee to dominate the first game of the series between Damwon and Sandbox Gaming. He finished the game with an 11/1/3 scoreline and secured the pentakill with some help from his teammates.

Nidalee has recently seen a resurgence in competitive play due to the buffs she received in League of Legends Patch 10.10.

Canyon may have been overlooked in previous splits due to Damwon’s poor performances. But this season, he’s shined and been a crucial part of DWG’s dominance in the Summer Split.

Following Canyon’s pentakill in game one, Damwon took the second game to beat Sandbox 2-0. Damwon are now tied for second place in the 2020 LCK Summer Split with a 9-2 record.

Ironically, Canyon’s jungle opponent in this series, OnFleek, secured a pentakill against T1 at the KeSPA Cup in January. But Canyon’s pentakill today was the first one to come in LCK play, according to the league.

You can watch Damwon next week when they take on DRX for a chance at first place in the LCK Summer Split standings on Thursday, July 30 at 7am CT.