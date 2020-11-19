DAMWON and Nuclear part ways

DAMWON Gaming has agreed to part ways with substitute ADC Shin “Nuclear” Jung-Hyun, the company announced today on its Facebook.

The 23-year old bottom lane was previously the captain for the team with whom he has been playing since 2018. He joined them in May 2018 and has helped them earn a LCK spot after taking down Team BattleComics in a clean 3-1 series during the LCK 2019 Spring Promotion tournament.

Screengrab via DAMWON Gaming’s Facebook

Under the DAMWON banner, Nuclear performed quite well after coming back from Europe’s H2K Gaming. He helped the organization maintain a solid top-four standing during the regular seasons.

After performing solidly during the 2020 Spring Season, he was replaced by Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun, who had a great year on SANDOBX Gaming. With Ghost on the roster, the team looked improved for the Summer Season, which helped them finish the regular split with a dominant 16-2 score. They converted their success to a LCK Championship title and the first seed from LCK going into the World Championship. Seen as one of the title contenders, they delivered and took down all opposition to earn the organization’s first World Champion title.

Nuclear isn’t the only confirmed member to depart the organization, recently Flame has also departed the organization under a mutual agreement. With Nuguri and BeryL announcing free agency, DAMWON is left with three confirmed members for the upcoming season: Canyon, ShowMaker, and Ghost.

