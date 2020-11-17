DAMWON and Flame agree to part ways

DAMWON Gaming has cut ties with substitute top laner Lee “Flame” Ho-jong following the 2020 League of Legends season, the team announced today.

“The contract between DWG and Flame has been terminated with mutual agreement,” DAMWON said in the statement.

Flame had been with DAMWON since February 2019, warming the team’s bench for two seasons.

The veteran player, who was once famed for his lane dominance and creep score discrepancy over his opponents, scarcely played in 2020, contributing little to the team’s winning run at the World Championship in China.

Top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon, who became a free agent on Monday, was crucial to the team’s success in 2020, leaving Flame absent from the starting lineup.

Flame is now allowed to look for opportunities with other teams, but that doesn’t exclude him from returning to DAMWON as a substitute for the 2021 LCK season. In November last year, Flame momentarily left the organization before returning in December.

Flame, despite his age, is still a capable player. He may not be the most contested signing for the next season, but he will almost certainly have some interest overseas. If not, retirement or a coaching role could be in the cards for the player.