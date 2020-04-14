Coven Zyra, LeBlanc, and Morgana hit the Rift in League’s Patch 10.8

League of Legends’ witchcraft-themed skin line returns in Patch 10.8 with three new Coven skins for Zyra, LeBlanc, and Morgana. Players will be able to purchase the skins once they arrive in the game’s shop on April 16.

Each skin redesigns the champions in crow-feathered cloaks and gold-embroidered outfits. The three new witch-like looks stay true to the skin line’s dark color palette with bright red or teal ability effects. Coven Zyra is the lucky recipient of this week’s Prestige Edition, which replaces the base skin’s dark teal hues with white and gold accents.

Morgana’s Coven skin stands out from the bunch as the sole legendary skin for this patch. It comes with new models and textures, as well as a new voiceover. Both LeBlanc and Zyra’s Coven skins will sell for 1,350 RP.

The skins will become available for purchase in the League store on April 16. Fans can pick up Coven Zyra’s Prestige Edition for 100 Prestige Tokens from the client’s Hextech Crafting tab.

Here are all of the skins hitting Summoner’s Rift in Patch 10.8.

Coven Morgana

Image via Riot Games

Coven LeBlanc

Image via Riot Games

Coven Zyra

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Coven Zyra