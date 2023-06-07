Coke Ultimate debuts new LoL-based ‘experience points’ flavor to help you get out of Bronze

Have you ever wondered what gaining video game experience in real life would feel like? Well, Coca-Cola and Riot Games are partnering to try and bring that feeling to fans through a new Coke flavor. Nobody knows what it tastes like just yet, but maybe it can be something good to drink while you actually try to win in ranked.

This big of a collaboration seems fitting as it’s between two of the most popular multiplayer games and colas across the world. Riot, the developer of League of Legends, and Coca-Cola have officially collaborated to make a new flavor of Coke, dubbed Coke Ultimate, the companies announced today. This new flavor will release in both regular and zero sugar, in both the U.S. and Canada, for a limited time starting on June 12. It will also be available globally, but only in the zero-sugar variety.

This is an extension of the Coca-Cola Creations, a line of new flavors tying into entertainment. This Ultimate flavor, with a taste inspired by “experience points,” is meant to emulate the feeling of progression in-game. Like other flavors in the Cola-Cola Creations line, for example Dreamworld and Starlight, the taste of it is essentially a mystery, with players and regular Coke drinkers alike having to try it when it releases to truly understand what XP tastes like.

These drinks will have unique rewards both in League and in other apps, like Instagram. From June 7 to 18, players can unlock Coke Ultimate-themed emotes in-game. Plus, by using the QR codes on the bottles of Coke Ultimate, fans can find plenty of other digital experiences from Coca-Cola Creations to see themselves in their “Ultimate” form through apps like Instagram.

Related: LoL player obliterates 2 enemies at once with fully charged Sett W

Now, the question remains: Will this new flavor of Coke help you hit a new rank in League before the first split of 2023 ends in July?

About the author