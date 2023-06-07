LoL player obliterates 2 enemies at once with fully charged Sett W

Sett’s W, Haymaker, is one of the most devastating abilities in League of Legends. The one-shot potential that it packs is practically unrivaled, and in a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, one League player showcased just how brutal the ability can be, especially when facing off against squishy opponents.

In the clip, the Sett player can be seen dueling with a tanky Maokai, barely dealing damage to him. Soon after, the opposing bottom lane pairing of Samira and Nami arrives in the skirmish and starts to actually chunk down the Sett player to a point where their life could be in danger. But the quick-thinking Sett pivoted on a dime and casted Haymaker, granting themselves a fully charged shield that negated much of the bottom lane duo’s damage.

While near the end of their Haymaker charge-up, the Sett player used Flash mid-cast to get in range of the Samira and Nami players, giving them little time to react to the incoming punch. Between Sett having a full Grit bar, as well as the fact that the player was level 18 with a near-full build, the Haymaker decimated the squishy ADC and their support.

Sett’s Haymaker is one of the few abilities in League that can do something like this. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sett’s W was registered as a true one-shot on both champions in the clip as its 2,885 damage was enough to kill both Samira and Nami with no other outside factors. The scene of the crime was quickly spammed with question mark pings.

Related: Rell is getting even more changes in LoL following turbulent midscope update launch week

Shortly after the double kill, the Sett player and their teammates went on to win the game, while they finished with a scoreline of 8/6/7 and dealt the most damage out of all 10 players in the game, according to their OP.GG page.

About the author