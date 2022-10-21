Coach Perkz? The LEC legend is open to it—but he’s got some business to finish first

It’s not uncommon for esports players to retire, but remain in their scene as a coach. The speculation on players possibly leaving their playing days behind to coach always ramps up the more popular and successful a player is.

In a recent stream, Luka “Perkz” Perković discussed his future in League of Legends esports, as some of the player’s fans were eager to know if he planned to continue playing on into his mid- to late-20s.

Perkz currently plays for Team Vitality. The 24-year-old has been competing since 2014, playing on major teams like G2 Esports, Cloud9, and finally Team Vitality. The League player is one of only three players to have won titles in both EU and NA and holds the record of all-time most LEC titles at eight.

Due to his talent, Perkz has continued to be in the spotlight, with fans often wondering about his plans in the competitive scene.

Is Perkz planning to retire from League?

In a recent stream, Perkz responded to some fans in the chat who were curious about his professional plans.

Perkz said that he sees himself playing for at least five more years. He added that he’d even continue to play if he had kids, hoping to be a pro player as long as he can.

“I don’t think it will stop me,” he said.

Perkz also added that he may consider coaching “at some point.” This would be after he retires from competing, whenever that may be. For now, however, it doesn’t seem like Perkz has any plans to stop playing.

Perkz stands up for Jankos after Worlds 2022

While Team Vitality didn’t make it to Worlds, Perkz has clearly been watching. He was recently outspoken when League of Legends fans criticized G2’s jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski Worlds performance.

G2 was eliminated from Worlds earlier this week with a 1-5 record in the group stage. Fans of the team started blaming Jankos, saying he should retire. But his former teammate Perkz wasn’t having it, saying that the haters must be trolling. He added that Worlds was definitely not Jankos’ fault.

“It’s easy to look bad in the jungle when your lanes are losing, isn’t it? Surely you guys would do much better if your bottom was 0-6 or if your top lane counter picks and gets a solo kill in a top lane match-up,” Perkz said sarcastically.