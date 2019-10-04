Clutch Gaming survive elimination from Worlds 2019 after dominating MAMMOTH in 24 minutes

Breathe easy, NA League of Legends fans. Clutch Gaming have kept their hopes of a Worlds main event berth alive by taking down the OCE’s MAMMOTH in a 24-minute match today.

This time around, top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon was the star of the show, putting on a huge carry performance on Ryze. Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami was shut down right from the get-go and that lead snowballed the rest of the game in Clutch’s favor.

LoLEsports Stats on Twitter He “was just chillin” in a do-or-die game for @ClutchGaming – @Huni ‘s Ryze did MASSIVE amounts of damage to tie up Group A! #Worlds2019 will have 2 tiebreaker games today!

Nam “Lira” Tae-yoo looked much better in this match as well, finishing with the exact same scoreline as Huni. His Rek’Sai play helped the team find multiple great engages that Clutch capitalized on. MAMMOTH, on the other hand, simply couldn’t find the same kind of success, even though they drafted for a relatively good scaling team composition.

With this victory, Clutch have staved off elimination and have locked in a spot for the Worlds play-in knockout stage. Additionally, MAMMOTH will have to play a tiebreaker against Unicorns of Love to secure a spot in the play-in knockout stage because Clutch had the faster games.

Whoever wins that match goes on to face Clutch to decide seeding for the knockout stage. All of these tiebreaker matches will be played out after the last regularly-scheduled game of the day between Isurus Gaming and Splyce.