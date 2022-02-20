Cloud9 releases LS, promotes Max Waldo to LCS head coach

Right before today’s LCS match against CLG, Cloud9 announced it has officially released League of Legends head coach Nick “LS” De Cesare and is promoting former assistant coach Max Waldo to the head coach position.

Multiple people assumed that the post was a joke, but the 28-year-old said on Twitter he was informed of his release a mere four hours before the start of the match. “So for now I’ll figure out whats next shortly,” LS said.

LS has been released from Cloud9 and Max Waldo has been promoted to the LCS Head Coach position.



We would like to thank LS for his contributions to the team and wish him the best. — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) February 20, 2022

This move comes as a surprise to many people in the League competitive scene, especially because the team looked like one of the better rosters in the region so far this year. C9 had a respectable 3-1 record at the time of his release, with drafts that were clearly influenced by LS’ unorthodox philosophies around the meta.

With stars like MVP jungler Blaber, mid laner Fudge, and recently added top laner Summit, the team had a great foundation to help grow its new, budding prospects in Berserker and Winsome. Along with the unique strategies brought over by LS, it seemed like C9 was opening a new chapter in its illustrious history.

Dot Esports has reached out to C9 for comment.