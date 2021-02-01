Cloud9, League of Legends Twitter adopt new fan with ‘Perkz’ Twitter handle

Emily Perkins, who tweeted that she’s “just a woman in Liecester,” has officially been sucked into the League of Legends esports world because of her Twitter handle and guinea pig.

During the LCS Lock In finals between Cloud9 and Team Liquid today, Emily was getting a ton of likes on the social media platform—partially due to her Twitter handle, which bears the name “Perkz,” the same name as Cloud9’s mid laner. Luka “Perkz” Perković’s handle is “C9Perkz,” which understandably caused some confusion among fans.

4) please note I am not @C9Perkz im just a woman in Leicester! — Emily Perkins (@Perkz) January 31, 2021

Emily quickly became a favorite of Cloud9 and LCS Twitter due to her guinea pig named “Fudge,” the same in-game name as Cloud9’s top laner, Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami.

As promised here are the girls – lining up for their dinner. Enjoy my new found gamer friends. Got a solid game of Just Dance 2020 with my 5 year old tomorrow. Your spirit will keep me going! pic.twitter.com/zkrAvk8iss — Emily Perkins (@Perkz) January 31, 2021

The social media following was so intense that Emily tweeted out she had tuned into the game and interacted with LCS fans before having to sign off for work in the morning.

There was so much social media buzz that the LCS broadcast even addressed it before the series went to map five.

This may have been the most wholesome League of Legends centric Twitter interaction of all time.

