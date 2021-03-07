Cloud9 kryptonite: Team Liquid stand tall with a 2-0 performance in week 5 of the 2021 LCS Spring Split

It’s been quite the roller coaster of a season for Team Liquid fans, but one thing has been certain this 2021 Spring Split: Liquid know how to take down the North American juggernauts that are Cloud9.

In their second meeting of the League of Legends split today, Liquid defeated C9 once again, but it didn’t seem that way from the start of the match. Things were pretty close, with both teams exchanging blows and playing carefully through the early game.

By the 25-minute mark, Cloud9 had accrued a decent 2,000-gold lead with some great picks. The game remained close until a key solo kill from superstar European top laner Alphari on Cloud9’s mid laner Perkz allowed Liquid to stabilize the game state and start the snowball to victory.

.@Alphari grabs the solo kill against @C9Perkz, and @TeamLiquidLoL get a second kill in the jungle to narrow the gold gap! #LCS pic.twitter.com/8xbdpeN1Gs — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 6, 2021

Liquid found a way to overpower Cloud9’s star-studded roster from then on, and another big solo kill from Alphari on Fudge later essentially sealed the game. It was still a complete performance from one of NA’s best teams, since they were able to take advantage of every misstep that Cloud9 had throughout the game.

Granted, Cloud9 still look like the best team in the region, but Liquid have established themselves as their only true challenger in the league. It’s odd to think that Liquid have lost against 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, TSM, and even Immortals, but have all the answers against the most powerful roster in NA.

There’s only one more week until the playoffs, and as it stands, Cloud9 fans might be hoping to dodge Liquid through the early rounds of the post-season. But Liquid still need to lock down their consistency against the other teams of the league if they want a chance at facing Cloud9 later this month at the Mid-Season Showdown.

