Cloud9 keep Worlds dreams alive with sweep against Evil Geniuses in LCS Championship

The teams in the lower bracket of the LCS Championship have been fighting tooth and nail for one last shot at qualifying for the League of Legends World Championships, but Evil Geniuses fell short today.

Cloud9, on the other hand, took one step forward in atoning for not qualifying for Worlds last year with a dominant 3-0 victory over EG. Despite EG’s loss, they end the year with some of the most exciting games in the 2021 LCS under their belt, as well as the praise of fans around the world.

Following his one-vs-five unofficial pentakill in his match against 100 Thieves, Danny once again was the center of attention in this series. Yet this time the rookie of the year was up against the multi-time champion Zven, who didn’t allow Danny to make any impressive plays like the last series. C9 ensured across all three games that Danny was a non-factor on the side of EG, knowing well they could outperform their counterparts in the other roles.

Although EG found ways to hold their own in all three games, their over-aggressiveness without sufficient vision made it difficult for them to follow through freely with kills and objectives. C9 took immense advantage of EG’s jungle swap from Svenskeren to Contractz in game two, towering over what seemed to be a diminishing mental on the EG side that remained apparent in games two and three. Between Blaber and Perkz, nobody on EG could survive being one-shot in game five, handing the victory to C9 on a silver platter.

The synergy demonstrated from C9 in their lower bracket run thus far has made them look as strong as they were at the end of the Spring Split. Despite a rocky start out of MSI, the LCS Championship has given a new life to the C9 squad that have made each member look like a raid boss in their own right. Though we don’t know how they’ll fare against their upcoming opponents, the team appears rejuvenated with spirits high—and that’s very clear in their gameplay across the board.

With Worlds still in their eyes, C9 advance to the next stage of the LCS Championship lower bracket, where they’ll face the winner of the other lower bracket match between Immortals and TSM. Evil Geniuses end their valiant run in the 2021 LCS season here, with them set to return to action when the 2022 LCS Spring Split begins next year.

