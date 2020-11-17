CLG reportedly signs Broxah

Broxah, who joined Team Liquid ahead of the 2020 LCS season with high expectations, is heading to a new team already. After one season with Liquid, Broxah has signed with CLG, according to Jacob Wolf. He will join a team that struggled mightily in 2020, finishing 10th in the Spring Split and ninth in the […]

Broxah, who joined Team Liquid ahead of the 2020 LCS season with high expectations, is heading to a new team already.

After one season with Liquid, Broxah has signed with CLG, according to Jacob Wolf. He will join a team that struggled mightily in 2020, finishing 10th in the Spring Split and ninth in the Summer Split.

CLG currently has two junglers under contract: Fragas and Wiggily. Both have deals that run until the end of the 2021 season, according to the Riot Global Contract Database. Wiggily, who has been a part of the CLG organization since May 2018, started most of the team’s LCS games in 2020.

While his stint on Liquid will be deemed a disappointment, Broxah helped the team finish atop the standings in the Summer Split, his first full split in North America. Unfortunately, a 3-2 semifinals loss to FlyQuest eliminated them from the playoffs. At Worlds, Liquid fought valiantly but ultimately failed to make it out of groups.

The LCS season will likely begin in January 2021.

