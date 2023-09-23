Clever LoL champion combo gives Xerath aimbot with ultimate ability

Although they aren’t a widespread issue in League of Legends, scripters can be one of the most annoying opponents to deal with on the Summoner’s Rift. A unique champion strategy has, however, given Xerath players their own form of “aimbot” when paired up with Kayn—and don’t worry, you won’t get banned for it.

When players press the F1 to F5 keys on their keyboard, they are provided with a view of one of their four other teammates. The point-of-view is a locked camera angle but for an allied champion, placing them in the middle of the screen as they walk around the Summoner’s Rift.

how the fuck did no one come up with this before pic.twitter.com/6BvrI8VDCW — Caedrel (@Caedrel) September 23, 2023

This means that if a Xerath player uses their ultimate ability, Rite of the Arcane, in the middle of their screen while they are locked onto their teammate, they will always hit the same spot, no matter what. As a result, one player has combined Xerath with Kayn to emulate scripts to hit every shot of the Magus Ascendant’s ultimate.

All that Kayn must do is use his ultimate ability, Umbral Trespass, on any enemy champion of their choosing. It causes Kayn to attach to the opposing player for 2.5 seconds before he dashes out of the enemy and deals damage.

Related The best Xerath skins in League of Legends

While Kayn is attached to the enemy champion, Xerath can simply hold down the F key, aim his cursor over the center of the screen, and launch his arcane missiles with perfect accuracy. There is a slight amount of time where the opposing player can flash out of range or use mobility spells to avoid the missiles, but overall, Xerath should be able to hit them consistently.

This strategy is great for Xerath players who run with a jungle duo since it is usually relatively hard to land his ultimate because of how long it takes to land on the map. Players can easily dodge the projectiles before impact, especially against characters with high movement speed or other fast-moving spells.

About the author