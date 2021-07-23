Clearlove set to return to professional play tomorrow for first time in over 2 years

EDG is making changes to its starting roster after being upset by RNG last week.

EDward Gaming have looked dominant throughout the 2021 LPL Summer Split. But after being upset by Royal Never Give Up last week, the organization has decided to spice this split up and join other teams in making the roster changes toward the end of the season.

Clearlove is being brought back as EDG’s starting jungler for tomorrow’s match against Team WE, the LPL announced today. The legendary 27-year-old played his last competitive match 841 days ago during the 2019 LPL Spring Split playoffs when EDG were eliminated by FunPlus Phoenix.

After 841 days, a LEGEND returns to the rift! pic.twitter.com/05eVcCnAj0 — LPL (@lplenglish) July 23, 2021

Clearlove remained with the team following that loss, transitioning to a head coach role toward the end of 2019 after taking the Summer Split off. EDG’s performance in 2020 was lackluster, though, finishing sixth in the LPL Spring Split and 10th in the Summer Split under his coaching.

Following a disappointing year, EDG made changes to its coaching staff toward the end of the year and signed Clearlove back as a substitute jungler. While fans expected the legendary jungler to play during the Spring Split, he didn’t compete in a single match. But his team dominated throughout the split, finishing second during the regular season and being eliminated in the playoffs by RNG, the eventual winners of the LPL title.

This summer, EDG have maintained their stellar performance, taking down most opponents with ease. While most fans didn’t expect to see any roster changes from EDG since they’re in first place, the team will seemingly experiment in the final matches of the split. It’s unclear whether this change will be successful, though, since EDG’s main jungler Jiejie has been dominant across the board and a huge factor in his team’s wins.

You can tune in tomorrow at 6am CT to see how will Clearlove performs after such a long break from competitive play.

