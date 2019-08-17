Clash test scheduled to hit NA servers this week

Clash is making its return to North America for a two-day testing period, and eligible League of Legends fans can begin signing up for tournaments starting this week.

Team creation opens on Aug. 19, but players will have until Aug. 23 to organize their rosters. Only those who have completed their ranked placements and are higher than honor score two will be eligible to participate.

Once registration is complete, there will be two back-to-back days worth of tournaments beginning Aug. 24. Tournaments will feature eight-team brackets, and teams can choose which of the two days they would like to participate on.

The upcoming week will test a few features, starting with rolling bracket starts. Teams will no longer need to lock in at a specific time but will instead be able to do so at any point during a multi-hour window. Additionally, Riot Games plans to test an additional bracket repair tech to fix any bugs that may arise during the testing period.

Anyone who participates in the testing period will earn loot boxes, a summoner’s icon, and victory points—which players can then trade in for banners and team logos.