Clash is making a return to League of Legends’ PBE⁠

Once again, League of Legends‘ competitive team game mode Clash will be returning to the PBE on Tuesday, July 2.

This mode has been tested out so many times over the past year, only for it to falter and fail right from the start. To many players, this was a great mode that could incentivize friends to create teams and play through tournaments like the pros, and yet Riot Games could never get it to work.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Clash tests are coming back to PBE. The new 1 day format is much more accessible – I’m a big fan. https://t.co/QVMu97agDH

First, you must sign up for the PBE if you haven’t done so⁠—your account has to be honor level three. Registration for Clash will start on the PBE client on Thursday, June 27 at 11am CT and bracket formation will be open from Tuesday, July 2 at 4pm CT until 5pm CT.

Scouting begins when your bracket has been formed and your opposing team has been found. The whole process should last for a minimum of five minutes.

All skill-based matchmaking will be disabled. As a result, many matches might be unbalanced, but don’t worry—this won’t be the case with the full launch. Riot is also disabling the Ranked Eligibility restriction so more players can participate in the testing.

Riot said that Teamfight Tactics will be disabled when Clash testing begins. Maybe this testing period will go smoother than the last time the company tried to get Clash up and running.