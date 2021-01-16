Clash games canceled in League’s EU regions due to server issues

Riot Games has canceled the remainder of the Clash matches scheduled for today following a series of issues in the Europe West and Europe Nordic and East League of Legends servers.

The developer announced the Shadow Isles Cup, which was scheduled to take place today and tomorrow, earlier in the week to celebrate the return of the tournament mode. Like previous Clash events, players could register their squads and compete for a chance to earn prizes.

📢 [LoL-EUW/EUNE] Due to issues with EU network and servers, we will be canceling the remainder of Clash games for today and resume tomorrow. Tickets will be refunded for tournament teams that did not complete. — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) January 16, 2021

To participate, users had to purchase Clash tickets from the client store for either 975 Blue Essence or 195 Riot Points. Luckily for players who bought a ticket prior to the tournament’s start date, Riot is refunding ticket costs as a result of the tournament’s cancellation today. Those who did not get a chance to compete in today’s matches will have their ticket costs refunded.

Matches are scheduled to resume tomorrow. Fans should keep an eye on the Riot Games Support Twitter account in case any more issues should arise.

