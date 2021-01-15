Rammus is getting a new ultimate, Soaring Slam, in a small update ‘coming soon’ to League

Rammus is getting a small update—and it’s more than “OK.”

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed some tweaks to the Armordillo in today’s blog post, refreshing his taunt and ultimate. While no set timeline has been offered yet, Scruffy says it’s “coming soon.”

Gameplay thoughts just posted with a focus on the small Rammus update coming soon!https://t.co/YZ5bq5DMeA pic.twitter.com/bLOaoHK37p — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 15, 2021

Puncturing Taunt (E) is getting nerfed slightly to make up for Rammus’ new ultimate. Its cooldown will now be 12 seconds at all ranks, instead of 10 at max level. And it’s taunt duration will range from one to two seconds, instead of 1.25 to 2.25.

But the more exciting update is to Rammus’ ultimate, which will now be called Soaring Slam (R). The champ will leap into the air and slam down at a target location, dealing magic damage and slowing enemies for one second. Players will be able to combo it with Powerball (Q), which will knock enemies up instead. The ability’s range will increase based on Rammus’ movement speed and deal 200 percent damage to turrets. Its cooldown will be increased, however, going to 120/100/80 seconds.

With Rammus heading to Wild Rift, the mobile and PC teams collaborated to give the champ an update that’s fitting on both platforms. Scruffy admits that Rammus may perform better at high MMRs after the update, but one gameplay goal is to give the “historically linear character more choices and interactions beyond just running at someone and taunting.”

Scruffy also explained that a small Tahm Kench update is in the works, too.

