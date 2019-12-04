Chovy officially joins DragonX

Former Griffin mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon has joined DragonX for the 2020 League of Legends season, the organization revealed today.

Chovy reportedly turned down a multimillion-dollar offer from North American organization Evil Geniuses, to reunite with former Griffin coach Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho, and top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon. He will be joining veteran ADC Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and newly-promoted trainee support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok and jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeont to finalize the five-man roster.

Chovy saw considerable success in his two-year stint on Griffin. The 18-year-old mid laner was one of the more vocal players on the team, and alongside jungler Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong, he exhibited a high level of skill in the Korean league.

While Griffin failed to win the LCK, falling to KT Rolster and T1 on multiple occasions, the team proved to be a competitive force. Since placing second in the summer season, Griffin advanced to the quarterfinals of the world championship but lost to LPL’s Invictus Gaming.

DragonX, with the addition of Chovy in the mid lane, look like one of the strongest teams going into the 2020 LCK season. They have the perfect mixture of veteran experience, combined with rookie aggression and determination.